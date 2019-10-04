Given that 36 per cent of Canadian children are obese and most will become diabetic

Will you support bill limiting marketing of junk food to kids?

Re: Candidates forum

I have a question for the Conservative candidate.

In parliament, Conservatives blocked and stalled a bill supported by all other members and the senate, in which children’s health would be protected by limiting the marketing of junk food.

Given that 36 per cent of Canadian children are obese and most will become diabetic, and 82 per cent of First Nations will become diabetic (CBC interview figures Oct. 4). Will you be able to support this bill to protect the health of our most vulnerable when it is re-introduced? (Or are you worried that the manufacturers of diabetic medications would withdraw their support for your party and you will be afraid to go against the other members of the Conservatives?)

P. Foot

Duncan