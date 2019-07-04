Will our partners be neighbours, or diplomats

Dear Editor,

When the City of Terrace sold 1,187 acres of land to Chinese developers in 2014, we were told of plans for a new industrial park to service Chinese investment in Canada. The industrial park would bring foreign investment from China and deliver economic stability to Terrace. Politicians from all levels of government were excited for the potential.

Five years later that excitement is starting to fade. Recent diplomatic clashes are making it hard for Canadians to ignore Chinese abuses and conflicting values. From the banning of Canadian agricultural exports to the detention of Michael Spavor and Micheal Korvig, China apparently has no limit to what they will do to force their interests on Canada.

Where pine forest once stood, Jack Talstra Way now extends into a huge empty expanse. No signs of the once often discussed alfalfa plant or construction of any other promised industry. How our Chinese neighbours proceed with the industrial park looks yet to be determined. Let’s just hope that when they do move in, China will treat us better as neighbours then they do as diplomats.

Mark Graydon

North West Resident