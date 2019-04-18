Wi-fi should be turned off in public places when not in use

Easter Bunny still a sign of new life?

On one of my daily walks recently, an energetic brown rabbit with a white bobbing tail bounced down a grassy knoll ahead of me. With all the grave concerns in the news lately, the question crossed my mind: how many more springs will humans still be able to savour the first signs of spring?

The recent sobering U.N. report that we have a mere eleven years to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent has left me with trepidation about the future of our species. Will my children and grandchildren be able to experience the beauty of spring well into the future?

Equally as sobering as the U.N. edict on climate are two large studies completed in 2018 about the dangers of exposure to microwave radiation. The Ramazzini Institute study on exposure of rats (completed in March 2018) to microwaves (any waves emitted from mobile phones, wi-fi, towers, transmitters and other devices) demonstrated that these waves are strongly carcinogenic and should be turned off when not in use. The lead scientist also stated that no new infrastructure should be installed now given what scientists now know. The study at the National Toxicology Program completed in September 2018 echoed the same results. France and Isreal now have laws protecting children from wi-fi.

These results beg the question of turning off wi-fi in public spaces when not in use which Dr. Belpoggi advised, and that no 5G should be installed given what we now know. Telecommunications companies seem to be pushing this forward without our “informed” consent.

It would also appear that some folks are not aware of this information or are so addicted to their technology that they are not willing to engage in a meaningful discussion around this.

Let’s create a healthy world. My Easter wish is that children are able to look forward without sickness to spring in all its glory. Let’s not rob them of this opportunity. Be prepared to hear the news and make some small adjustments in order to create a better world for future generations.

Dorothea Siegler

Cowichan Station