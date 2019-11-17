Why “Weir” ready: with Chris Morley

Why “Weir” Ready

This is the final piece of five of a feature series by the Cowichan Watershed Board delving into the question of how the Cowichan River’s low water flows affect residents in our community, and why more and more people are saying “Weir Ready” to replace the Cowichan River weir with a future-friendly model. More info at weirready.ca

Who are you?

Chris Morley, fisheries consultant doing fisheries work for over 35 years.

What is Your Connection to Cowichan River?

I have lived, worked and fished on the Cowichan River for 27 years and have great love and respect for the watershed and all the life it sustains.

Why do low river flows matter in your life?

Adequate Cowichan River flow of at least 7cms or higher in spring, summer and fall are critical to support the biological systems that depend on adequate water quantity and quality.

What are your views on replacing the weir at Lake Cowichan to support better river flows?

I believe it should have been done 20 years ago and now hope that it can be done as soon as possible. We are experiencing critically low flows every year.

Last word?

We have an opportunity to leave future generations in a better position to manage this beautiful gift that is the Cowichan River and watershed.