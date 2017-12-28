Why so many power outages in Duncan?

It is about time we got some action on this power situation.

Why so many power outages in Duncan?

It is about time we got some action on this power situation.

During the last few weeks, Duncan has been “in the dark” with power failures, one after the other for one reason after another, and it is a bad situation. After all, it is almost 2018 and we dawdle along in the “dark ages”. I know they always have an excuse ready for the failure.

I am a government retiree and have travelled extensively in Washington State, and British Columbia and have talked to many people about this situation. They do have power problems but not to the extent we do. I believe it is time something was done about the situation. I am tired of re-setting clocks, freezing my butt off, skipping my cup of coffee in the morning, in the dark in the shower. These power outages are getting beyond the norm. Either fix it right or we go back to the good old candle, gas mantle and oil lamp days and start all over again with dependablility in our daily lives, and get rid of what is causing this problem, be it human troubles or whatever.

It snows in the Interior, too, and a lot worse than here. Are we getting a “snow job” in power management?

Ron Barnard

Duncan

Previous story
LETTER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Next story
Editorial: Looking back on 2017

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fire crews respond to crash at Fairview

 

Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

 

Homeless on Hastings volunteers feed hungry, one sandwich at a time

 

Most Read

  • Editorial: Looking back on 2017

    It was a year filled with disasters, but also with the strength of people and community

  • Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

    Letter-writer says homeowners are not following the rules and clearing sidwalks

  • LETTERS: Irony on the front page

    The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

  • EDITORIAL: Any time is good for resolution

    Remember The Book of Lists?

  • LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

    On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

  • LETTER: Democracy brings bewildering results

    Proportional representation around the world has some bewildering mechanisms, most of which result in coalitions with tiny interest groups exercising power even when their agenda runs counter to that of the government. Forty-nine per cent of voters may have their wishes denied or countermanded by a mere handful of legislative members. Setting a minimum voting percentage, for example 3.25 per cent as in Israel, has led to as many as 10 parties in the Knesset. Israelis vote for a party and the party chooses its representatives. So, democracy has many faces.

  • LETTER: Seeking fulfillment? Try caregiving

    With its mild climate and naturally beautiful and relaxing environment, Vancouver Island attracts more and more retirees to enjoy the rest of their life here. Many are financially stable, especially in Parksville Qualicum Beach, a community with a large population of seniors and the longest lifespan in Canada.