Why only Conservative signs wrecked?

This morning on my way to drop off the kids at school we passed a vandalized Conservative Party election sign. My 11-year-old son asked, “I have seen a bunch of wrecked signs but they are always the blue ones. How come only the blue signs get wrecked?” Perhaps some of the supporters of the orange, red or green signs could help me out with an explanation for my son.

Ryan Worrall

Duncan