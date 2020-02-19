Why not volunteer this tax season?

Starting to feel more like myself. Beginning to get my appetite back and doing more walking, heading to Taber.

The Library: I am addicted to books, to reading. I found this in a file folder while cleaning up:

“Isn’t it odd how much fatter a book gets when you’ve read it several times? As if something were left between the pages every time you read it. Feelings, thoughts, sounds, smells and then when you look at a book many years later, you find yourself there, too, a slightly younger self, slightly different as if the book had preserved you like a pressed flower, both strange and familiar.”

Coming up: Festival of Voices singing weekend retreat, May 1-3. Check out their website: www.singsmithers.com. This will be the 7th biennial Festival of Voices, a retreat that brings singers of all levels together for a few days of fun and learning in a rural setting just outside Smithers. Early Bird registration is $300 until March 15, regular registration is $350 until April 15.

Smithers Alternative Film Series: March 1, “One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk” (Canada). Recounts a pivotal 1961 encounter between the community leaders and a government emissary through an Inuit lens.

The Round Lake Hall will host Mint Julep, back for their second time plus the Chesterfields, a newly formed group making their debut, Saturday March 7, 7:30-9pm. $5.00 at the door. Also, there will be an open microphone available for the adventurous soul. Bringing snacks to share is always appreciated and bring your inside shoes.

The income tax season is fast approaching. You are invited to make a difference in your community, volunteer at a free tax clinic. This is a place where eligible people can get their tax returns done by volunteers for free. Smithers Community Services Association will be hosting a free tax clinic in March/April and they are looking for volunteers to help, you don’t need to be a tax expert to help. As a volunteer you will be provided with full training by CRA to complete returns for seniors, newcomers, students and others. To be eligible for the free clinic a person must have a modest income and a simple tax situation. This is an opportunity to help people get important benefits and credits. Interested in helping contact: Caroline Bastable, Program Manager, Community Learning Services: 250-847-9515 ext. 2003 or caroline.bastable@scsa.ca

There is a new subscription service to be notified of Air Quality Advisories. https://aqss.nrs.gov.bc.ca/subscription.html, and you need to confirm your registration within 24 hours. Air quality advisories and smokey skies bulletins are issued, if you do not see your specific area you could select the closest one. I checked this out and our area is on their map.

Closing with: A mistake that makes you humble is much better than an achievement that makes you arrogant. – Anonymous.

