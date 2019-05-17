How about simply banning the root cause - humans

Why not ban alcohol, cell phones in school zone?

Re: Cowichan school trustees’ pot panic

How about the bleeding heart school trustees in Cowichan Valley consider calling for a total ban on cigarettes, automobile emissions, cell phones, dogs pooping and bird droppings and much more within 600 metres of schools.

There is a limit to what constitutes breaching the Charter of Rights and Freedoms especially where no health risk or legal precedent exists in due process to initiate such a ban.

I don’t agree with drugs of any kind but how about simply banning the root cause — humans — at least that would cover all bases.

“You can’t fix stupid”!

James Cooper

Metchosin