Why is the new building needed?

On May 6, 2019 Council supported an application to UBCM for funding up to $15,000 towards a Housing Needs Report (HNR) for the District of Barriere and to provide grant management for the overall report; and further, to invite the surrounding Area O of the TNRD to become a partner in the report in order to create an accurate housing needs assessment of Barriere and the surrounding area. The resultant Housing Needs Report has been presented to Council and thereby have formally "received" the report by resolution as required under Local Government Act s.585.31.