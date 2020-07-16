Why is the new building needed?
If, as in most places, the police department is being defunded and reduced in size, why is a large new building required?
Barry Dixon
Duncan
Why is the new building needed?
Why is the new building needed?
If, as in most places, the police department is being defunded and reduced in size, why is a large new building required?
Barry Dixon
Duncan
To the editor;
Lanes and roadways near new Save On and Purcell Education projects slated for closure
To the Editor;
On May 6, 2019 Council supported an application to UBCM for funding up to $15,000 towards a Housing Needs Report (HNR) for the District of Barriere and to provide grant management for the overall report; and further, to invite the surrounding Area O of the TNRD to become a partner in the report in order to create an accurate housing needs assessment of Barriere and the surrounding area. The resultant Housing Needs Report has been presented to Council and thereby have formally "received" the report by resolution as required under Local Government Act s.585.31.
RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam
Concerns around health of vendors, lack of tourism factor into keeping markets closed this season
Ridge Meadows RCMP have stopped nine excessive speeders since Sunday