Why is council approving development with water shortage?

I am responding to the recent article on Ms. Evers on Nevilane Drive regarding the road construction of Highwood Drive. We also have spent a horrible summer with the sound of screeching metal on metal, the beep beep of equipment and worst of all, the dust. We have not been able to enjoy our garden, or be on our deck during the weekdays.

Unlike Ms. Evers, I knew many years ago that the property behind our house would be developed at some time, so this was not a surprise. The surprise for us is the density — 1,300-plus homes as well as carriage houses and suites. Water restrictions? Is there really a water concern when the North Cowichan mayor and council agreed to and promoted this development?

I don’t have a problem with Draycor. They have kept us informed and when I commented on the dust, they agreed to send the water truck down more often. My problem is with the mayor and council who OKed this and other massive developments in the Valley while telling us we must conserve water.

Other than blasting that is to occur sometime soon, the dust will eventually settle and we will be able to spend time outside. (No doubt getting the dust cleaned off our house.)

C. Hansen

Duncan