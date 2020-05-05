An exercise in moral and ethics for those among us bravely promoting an end of social distancing

Who would you sacrifice from your own family?

Just want to propose a little exercise in moral and ethics for those among us bravely promoting an end of social distancing to get the economy going again.

I realize that this situation is devastating for most of us but here is the challenge: it’s pretty safe to assume that everybody has family members who have one or more of the risk factors, (old age, pre-existing conditions or compromised immune system) that are threatening their life if exposed to the virus. So if you can’t wait to get your haircut, tattoo, to roam the mall or hit the gym then at least be part of the solution. Nominate one or two members of your own family who you would be willing to sacrifice for the common good.

If you can do this then you may have a valid argument.

Martin Best

Maple Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen