Who thinks we need another housing study?

The single biggest contributor to the Canadian Domestic Product (CDP) is Cowichan Valley studies. Somebody from Portland is studying downtown roundabouts, a graveyard planner is studying our municipal forest and now we are getting provincial money to have some out-of-towner study what we need in housing.

Fifteen months ago we voted $750,000 per year for affordable housing. We were told we need affordable housing. We need housing. We have unaffordable housing. We need affordable rental housing. We need affordable seniors housing. We need affordable family housing. We don’t need a study. Have we not decided to fund affordable Ladysmith housing? Was there a study?

Who thought up this topic for a study costing $150,000 payable to some guy from out of town? The CVRD? The province? Justin?

Why did someone not think of doing a study of what happens when some people get a virus in China?

Glen Ridgway

Duncan

