Who or what would you like to see on the new $5 bill?

Vanessa Shearer

100 Mile House

“Not quite sure, someone who has done good in the world.”

Al Giesbrecht

100 Mile House

“Not [Justin] Trudeau… Terry Fox – he’s a Canada hero, ran just about all across Canada. That would be one choice, [Stephen] Harper would be another.”

Adrian Draguloiu

100 Mile House

“I would like to see harmony and balance of everything as we may call it security for all.”

Kelly Kelsey

Forest Grove

“Terry Fox. I think he did a lot to be able to get on there.”

