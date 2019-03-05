With International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, the Observer asked, Who is the strongest female role model in your life?

With International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, the Observer asked, Who is the strongest female role model in your life?

Read more: Secwépemc youth singers ready for the stage during International Women’s Day

Read more: International Women’s Day in the Okanagan

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter