Where’s the fairness in cannabis laws?

Dear Editor,

In regards to Terrace wanting to open another couple of cannabis stores.

What about the people who are allergic to the smell of it? Is the smoke also “second hand” smoke? Us elderly people have to keep our doors and windows closed because of the smoke/smell coming in our patio doors and windows, while they can enjoy the fresh air on their patios. Where is the fairness of that? I have to put up with it every day every for hours, sometimes every hour. Where do they get the money to afford it, the cannabis, especially on a limited budget/income?

I thought they had to stay indoors to smoke it, the cannabis.

What is our younger generation going to be like, being “spaced” out and being obese/fat.

I cannot enjoy my apartment anymore with this everyday smell — so much for enjoying my last few years of life.

I am not the only one who feels this way in this apartment building, it’s sad.

Sharon Fisher

Terrace, B.C.