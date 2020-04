I hope the only place left is not the river bank.

Vancouver Island Regional Library is closed (Cowichan branch). Many homeless were there on cold/rainy/snowy days. Where do they go now? The shelter only allows them in the building in the evening, there is nothing downtown open. Where are they? Where do they go? I hope the only place left is not the river bank.

Housing and rehabilitation was ignored for far too long.

Christina Hunt

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen