Where is the evidence of a climate emergency?

In a letter Candace Moore heaps praise on Bev Suderman for her “urging sanity to replace catastrophizing and confusion”, when it comes to “Business at any cost to the environment no longer sustainable”.

Moore states, “In times of climate emergency so clearly manifested everywhere”.

Hello, might I ask, where, without being smeared as a denier?

We have enjoyed a beautiful 2019 on Vancouver Island. So far this winter we have had plenty of rain to fill up our water reservoirs to overflowing. No problem for salmon this fall.

Last year was the lowest forest fire season for many, many years, due to rainfall. Not only that, but in spite of the greenhouse effect causing global “warming” we have had an unusual amount of cold weather and snow so far this winter. No other climate related events in the rest of Canada other than normal atmospheric weather conditions.

“Everywhere” — perhaps she means other parts of the world — wildfires in Australia. Well, Ms. Moore, when legislators for years have passed laws forbidding land owners from collecting dead wood and leaves what do you expect?

Or, perhaps you mean the failed crops in certain parts of the world because of the lack of rain that has caused mass starvation? Many of those countries have poor soil to grow food, where rain has been a hit and miss affair for centuries, due to unpredictable atmospheric normal weather patterns. In spite of these conditions the population continue to increase without government intervention.

John Walker

Cobble Hill