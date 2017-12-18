What was TNRD thinking with monument?

Wildfire volunteers would not be comfortable with $100,000 being spent on another monument

Editor, The Times:

Re: (‘TNRD approves spending $100,000 on monument to wildfire volunteers,’ Nov. 16 issue):

What were the powers that be in the regional district thinking when approving this amount of money?

I am almost certain a majority of the wildfire volunteers would not be comfortable with hearing about $100,000 being spent on another monument and I hope these volunteers express their opinions.

From what I have read, a dinner is also being planned for the volunteers.

I think this is a nice gesture and perhaps a small plaque could be affixed to the 2003 wildfire monument outside the TNRD Building at Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue.

There are so many charitable ways $100,000 could be spent to help those less fortunate in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ellen Faraday

Kamloops, B.C.