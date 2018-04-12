What is Rossland reading?

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, 2017
Available in hard copy through BC Interlibrary Connect
This is a novel that puts you inside the lives, and also the heads and hearts, of a young refugee couple. Beginning as their city descends into violence, it follows them to camps in Europe, and eventually to a new life in the USA. The prose is beautiful but clear and very readable.
Walkaway by Cory Doctorow, 2017
Available in hard copy at RPL
An RPL Book club choice, this sci-fi novel inspired mixed reviews. It looks at where today’s social trends may go in the near future, exploring gender politics, tech, the ultra rich, and overcoming death through downloading consciousness. The characters are walkaways from their mainstream society, building alternative communities. It is a slower read, overly long, but super interesting.
— Rossland Public Library