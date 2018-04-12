What is Rossland reading?

A novel that looks inside the lives of refugees and a novel that looks into the future.

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, 2017

Available in hard copy through BC Interlibrary Connect

This is a novel that puts you inside the lives, and also the heads and hearts, of a young refugee couple. Beginning as their city descends into violence, it follows them to camps in Europe, and eventually to a new life in the USA. The prose is beautiful but clear and very readable.

Walkaway by Cory Doctorow, 2017

Available in hard copy at RPL

An RPL Book club choice, this sci-fi novel inspired mixed reviews. It looks at where today’s social trends may go in the near future, exploring gender politics, tech, the ultra rich, and overcoming death through downloading consciousness. The characters are walkaways from their mainstream society, building alternative communities. It is a slower read, overly long, but super interesting.

— Rossland Public Library