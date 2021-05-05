What is happening with Covid -19

Editor:

The government has made many restrictions that affect economic affairs. Lock downs should never have been implemented. Could it be lock downs and Canadian recovery plan were implemented to gain more government control? It is easy to see how Democracy can be changed to Dictator government.

The Canadian Constitutions Bill of Rights has many regulations that are being ignored. Freedom of assembly, and travel, and the Police are sent to fine people who are lawfully exercising their legal Canadian Constitution

rights. This should lead to a change in government in British Columbia, and Ottawa in the next elections.

“Oh Canada we Stand on Guard for Thee.”

– H.W. Böhmer

Burns Lake Lakes District News