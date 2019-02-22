What if climate change is just a scam?

Climate is ALWAYS changing.

Everywhere you look these days folks are jumping up and down, screaming about climate change and demanding that we all take action. It’s true, the climate IS changing. It always has and always will. Our planet has been spinning around, chasing the sun through the cosmos for billions of years. As we progress through the ages there are many repeating and interlocking cycles that alter climate on a grand scale through volcanism, pole shifts, solar activity and other cosmic influences. Human activity appears to be rather insignificant in comparison.

So, will it get warmer or cooler? Are sea levels really rising? Are the polar ice caps melting or just relocating as the magnetic poles shift? With so many factors involved, over such vast amounts of time, who can look in the crystal ball and predict which way the weather will go in the next century? How can we be confident that reducing CO2 and paying carbon tax will save us from whatever happens?

Maybe it’s my tin foil hat or maybe it’s all the other lies we’ve been told, but I just cannot trust those scheming globalist control freaks with their mad scientist theories. What if it’s all just a scam? Blame changing weather patterns on our (forced) oil dependency to make us feel guilty, so that we will hand over even more of our hard earned dollars to them?

Or maybe it’s to distract from an upcoming mini ice age that will catch us unprepared, leaving most of humanity to freeze our butts off and starve, while they are all snug in their fully stocked underground bunkers? After all, the globalists have been whining about overpopulation for as long as I can remember. And unfortunately, there are always plenty of zombie minions eager to take up the “good fight” and help herd the rest of us sheep down the path to the slaughterhouse.

David Work

Lake Cowichan