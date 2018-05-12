What happened to community’s compassion?

I am utterly disgusted by the letters regarding the supportive housing project. They very clearly portray the ignorance that appears to be rife in this "town." Parksville Qualicum Beach can no longer be looked at through idyllic, rose-coloured glasses.

We need to wake up to the fact that those most in need of supportive housing are seniors, families and single parents. Those people who cannot afford the $1,000+/month rent to live in lovely retirement housing. Seniors surviving on $950/month pensions, making heartbreaking decisions daily between food, rent, medicine or electricity — a population that will grow larger as the Boomer generation ages.

It is time to get our heads out of the sandtrap, and take a serious look around. One aspect I hold dear and love about living in Parksville Qualicum Beach is the ability I have seen expressed over and over to care deeply, passionately and show love for one another, in and out of our times of need. It is time for us to be the community I know and believe we can be; let us be a community that loves, that takes care of our families, elders, and neighbours. Let us present a community we can be proud of to our visitors. Supportive housing will send a message that we care about the vulnerable in our community; we are not a people who will cast them aside or ship them off somewhere else.

As much as you may wish it hadn’t, times have changed. We have an important choice to make. I dare you to reach beyond yourself to love your neighbours and create a beautiful community that loves without conditions.

I believe we are better than to allow ignorance and gossip to make decisions for us. Are we going to be a community controlled by fear or driven by love?

Amanda Wagner

Parksville

