What do you have planned for the long weekend?

Carol Allaire
100 Mile House
“Well, I haven’t really decided just yet, but I am thinking about going somewhere.”
Faith Andre
100 Mile House
“I am having a garage sale inside Dancing Quilts and that will pretty much take up my whole weekend.”
Daniel Bryan
100 Mile House
“I just plan on hanging out with my friends, I don’t think too much else. I might go see a movie that is playing.”
Amy Jensen
100 Mile House
“I think my plans are to hang out with my friends as well. I would like to go hiking at some point.”