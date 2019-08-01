The weather this summer so far, has been a heck of a lot better than normal

What climate change emergency?

Sooooo, “N. Cowichan acknowledges climate emergency”. Might I ask, where?

The weather this summer so far, has been a heck of a lot better than normal, what with a bit of rain etc. so, please leave it alone.

Councillor Kate Marsh states, “it’s already been declared around the world”. I must be missing something, which world?

“Climate” does “change” from time to time, and for N. Cowichan to hire “an environmental specialist” is certainly interesting, considering it will be taxpayers’ money that will be paying the wage.

However, sure hope such “special” services doesn’t affect the beautiful climate we are enjoying this summer, in spite of the, “emergency”.

John Walker

Cobble Hill