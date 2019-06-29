What are your plans for the summer?

David Wasstrom

100 Mile House

“Nothing, I’m gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing, [walking around] cleaning up my community.”

Clarice Hobson

Lower Mainland

“We’re going to Haida Gwaii. I don’t really have any plans for the rest of the summer.”

Darin Stangowitz

Squamish

“As always, I’m going to enjoy the sun, enjoy where I live, and enjoy [time with] my grandchild.”

Tom Woodruff and Linda Carlsen

Oregon

“We are on our way to Alaska right now. We’re car camping and will hook up with some friends from Oregon. Tom will also be going halibut fishing.”

