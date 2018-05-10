What are you doing for Mothers Day?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

“We’re going to see the Vikings at Fintry. They dress up and put on a whole show and reenact. It’s on every Mothers Day and we started [going as a tradition] last year.”

– Patricia Wilson

Kamloops

“I don’t actually know. I’ll probably get her some flowers”

– Tessa Corbeil

100 Mile House

“We’re actually in our trailer out camping at Sulphurous Lake. My husband is doing up a job up there but I get to come along with my son and enjoy the day out there.”

– Anna Crosland

Kelowna

“I’m going to make a heart shaped pillow with stitches as “mom” at school. The “mom” is stitched out and we cut out do hearts with felt.”

– John Coombs Jr.

100 Mile House

