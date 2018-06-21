What are high school students in 100 Mile doing for the summer break?

From travelling to summer school, PSO students talk about their summer plans

Ella Birtwistle, Grade 9

108 Mile Ranch

“Visit family up in Vancouver Island and then go to the Yukon. That’s where my mom grew up. Probably go camping, too.”

Julian Zucchelli, Grade 9

108 Mile Ranch

“I’m going to do lots of camping and fishing. Probably go down to Bella Coola, where I used to live. We’re visiting family in Calgary and my mom’s going to Germany.”

Reece Ballinger, Grade 11

108 Mile Ranch

“I’m just going to hang out and play music. I’m doing summer school, too.”

Jessica Gillis, Grade 12

Lone Butte

“I’m getting my N and getting a job, getting some money.”

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Federal government announces $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre
Next story
Parksville mayor announces he won’t run again

Just Posted

Call out for graphic design work

  • 19 hours ago

 

What are high school students in 100 Mile doing for the summer break?

  • 19 hours ago

 

Tango causes an Easy Ruckus this weekend

  • 19 hours ago

 

Stz’uminus First Nation launches mental health campaign on Indigenous Peoples Day

 

Most Read