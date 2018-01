100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

streeter

“Make sure you have good tires and slow down, nothing else you can do.”

– Donna Wurm

100 Mile House

streeter

“Slow down, be aware of what’s going on down aways, be careful, be respectful.”

– Doug Wurm

100 Mile House

streeter

“Be aware that there are other people not as experienced on the road.”

– Heather de Ruiter

Timothy Lake

streeter

“Have proper tires and if you’re going for a long drive, I think you need blankets, food and stuff with you.”

– AnnMarie Brown

100 Mile House