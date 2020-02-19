WFP workers got more than they bargained for

WFP workers greedy

The recent forestry strike is now over between the United Steelworkers and Western Forest Products. The union went on strike asking for a four-year contract with a wage increase of 11 per cent.

Western Forest Products made an offer of a five-year contract with a wage increase of 10.5 per cent. The strike ended with the United Steelworkers accepting a five-year contract with a wage increase of 12.5 per cent.

Out of 3,000 workers, the workers voted to accept the new contract at a 81.9 per cent approval, which is 2,457 workers. That leaves 543 workers that voted “no” for the contract offer. This is human greed. Where does the greed stop? All of the workers were suffering financially, and yet 543 of them still wanted more. Very selfish and ignorant, as the final contract offer was more than the workers went on strike for. The “no” voters should have their heads examined.

The very sad part to this scenario is that the workers should have stayed on the job and let contract talks continue, regardless of the time frame to get a new contract signed. That way, all workers would have not missed any wages, and the new contract would have been retroactive from the date of the new contract. Nothing changes at the end of a contract. Everything stays the same with that contract, until a new contract is ratified and signed.

A pay raise offer being more than they walked off the job for, and will never recover the wages they lost for walking off on strike. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

