Western interference responsible for much of Venezuela’s plight

Venezuela is reputed to have the world’s largest reserves of oil, gold and perhaps the fourth largest reserves of natural gas, and it has been a beacon of hope for Latin American nations seeking to shed the yoke of US domination and to control their own resources.

This is why the U.S. and it’s allies have been doing everything possible to destabilize the nation and why their preferred, self-anointed president, has already promised to turn over the nation’s oil production to foreign corporations.

Western intervention has included sanctions which make it difficult for Venezuela to sell it’s oil abroad or to import foreign goods, sabatoge, assassination attempts, refusing to provide election monitors and then claiming the election was flawed, and conspiring with wealthy Venezuelans to create artificial shortages of basic items, increase unemployment and to manipulate the media.

Canada is deluding itself imagining that U.S. meddling in Venezuela is for ‘humanitarian’ ends, any more than it’s invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan was for democracy, WMD’s and women’s rights.

If someone was pressing their boot against your throat, while simultaneously reaching for your wallet, I think it would be wise to question their professed concern for your well being.

Mike Ward

Duncan