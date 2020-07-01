Were you disappointed there were no big Canada Day celebrations this year?
3:30 am. That's the time the baby crows start squawking for their morning meal. Welcome to summer in the north. Between the raucous of the crows, baby black-capped chickadees flapping their wings while twittering in the mayday tree and tadpoles lapping against the shore at Silverthorne Lake the earth feels alive with life.
Fire Chief asks council for support in applying for grant from Coastal GasLink community fund
Province enables village to postpone tax sale for delinquent taxes but they pass on the offer
Happy Canada Day - one that is sure to be like no other we have ever experienced.
Healthcare provider has previously said COVID-19 could have impacted drug supply
Report says Kaslo needs 10 times the current number of available spaces
Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check