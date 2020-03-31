Revelstoke Ski Resort closed at the end of Mar. 16 until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Webpoll: Have you lost you job due to COVID-19

The Town of Banff is reporting its unemployment rate is at 85 per cent

Already 1 million Canadians have applied for unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 crisis. A report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives warns the unemployment rate could skyrocket from 5.9 per cent to 13.5 per cent, the highest level since the Second World War.

Have you lost your job due to COVID-19?

