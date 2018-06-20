Web poll: Should the U.S. government stop the forced separation of families caught crossing the border illegally?

To date, close to 2,000 children have been taken from their parents.

Immigrant children play outside a former Job Corps site that now houses them, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The United States is taking children away from their parents caught trying to enter the country illegally.

In some instances, the parents have been sent home, the children left behind, warehoused in government care.

To date, close to 2,000 children have been taken from their parents and could remain separated for months.

The U.S. government has defended it’s zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, but denied that breaking up families is a warning to others, a tool used as a deterrent.

Kim Schrier, a Democrat running for a House seat outside of Seattle, said Trump is pushing an “absolutely unethical, inhumane” policy.