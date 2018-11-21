Web poll: Should the City of Pitt Meadows add more full-time firefighters?

Mayor Bill Dingwall said Pitt Meadows council will still explore hiring two new full-time firefighters. (THE NEWS/files)

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall campaigned on during last month’s municipal election and has reaffirmed his support for hiring two full-time firefighters.

Council has heard a budget summary with a proposed 5.75 per cent increase for property taxes and utilities in 2019.

That does not include two new firefighters, who would cost an estimated $250,000 per year.

For every one per cent tax increase in the budget, the city garners approximately $200,000 in revenue for the budget.

