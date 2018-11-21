Web poll: Should the City of Pitt Meadows add more full-time firefighters?

Mayor Dingwall has reaffirmed his support for hiring two more.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall campaigned on during last month’s municipal election and has reaffirmed his support for hiring two full-time firefighters.

Council has heard a budget summary with a proposed 5.75 per cent increase for property taxes and utilities in 2019.

That does not include two new firefighters, who would cost an estimated $250,000 per year.

For every one per cent tax increase in the budget, the city garners approximately $200,000 in revenue for the budget.

