Web poll: Should B.C. Housing seek approval from Maple Ridge council for temporary modular housing?

B.C. Housing plans on building the shelter on three lots in the 22500-block of Royal Crescent this summer to provide housing for the residents of Anita Place Tent City.

Maple Ridge council has asked the province to consult further before the 55 temporary modular homes are built on Royal Crescent.

A 4-3 majority of council recently supported a motion to send a letter to B.C. Housing and the province, asking for public consultation on the project.

B.C. Housing plans on building the shelter on three lots in the 22500-block of Royal Crescent this summer to provide housing for the residents of Anita Place Tent City.

