Web poll: Should B.C. Housing seek approval from Maple Ridge council for temporary modular housing?

Maple Ridge council has asked the province to consult further before the 55 temporary modular homes are built on Royal Crescent.

A 4-3 majority of council recently supported a motion to send a letter to B.C. Housing and the province, asking for public consultation on the project.

