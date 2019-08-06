Web poll: Should Area B in CSRD be allowed to not have building inspections?

Representative for the area said he will petition for the requirement to be removed

Revelstoke’s rural representative for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is attempting to make good on his campaign promise to remove building inspection requirements in Area B.

At the July 17 board meeting, the majority of directors, including Mayor Gary Sulz, voted against Brook-Hill’s motion to hold a referendum that could potentially have removed the building inspection requirement.

Nevertheless, Brooks-Hill said he will take on the petition himself.

READ MORE:Regional district director working to remove building inspection requirements

Question of the week ->

Should Area B of CSRD be permitted to remove the requirement for building inspections?