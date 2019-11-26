WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert should cover the rent costs for the Special Events Society’s and Art Council’s new space?

The City of Prince Rupert has given the Special Events Society and the Arts Council the boot in order to make room for more city staff as new projects, such as Redesign Rupert and the water treament plan, are coming down the pipeline.
Bev Kilberry, president of the Special Events Society, told council at Monday night’s meeting that a new space will cost anywhere between $16,000-$24,000. Currently, the City provides them with a free space.
Do you think the City of Prince Rupert should cover the rent costs for the Special Events Society’s and Art Council’s new space?
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter