WEB POLL: Do you think smudging ceremonies should be performed in schools?

Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
B.C. Supreme Court rules Indigenous smudging ceremony not a violation of religious rights
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Family hopes three cats got out through a back door
The team outshot nearly all of their opponents
With the new year already underway, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is poised to keep fighting for workers impacted by the province's recent string of sawmill closures in a struggling forestry sector.
Property values rose a very modest one per cent on average in Houston and area but fell one per cent in Burns Lake and area as of July 1, 2019, the BC Assessment Authority has determined.
North Thompson
It's a brand new year and BC's Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums are no more. That's great news because MSP premiums were a very unfair tax (or "regressive" as we economists like to say).
Joshua Tyler Schaeffer, 38, also charged in June 2018 dangerous driving incident