Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, 2017, virtually one year ago today. (Black Press files)

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

secure.polldaddy.com

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Add parkland, not condos around Westwood Lake
Next story
Painful Truth: Langley’s geography a difficult barrier to more cycling

Just Posted

Most Read