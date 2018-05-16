Web poll: Do you support removing land from the ALR in Maple Ridge to build a business park?

Two applications been filed with the City of Maple Ridge to remove prominent properties along 128th Avenue from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Annette LeBox and former NDP MLA Michael Sather oppose the land being removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (THE NEWS/files)

The Golden Eagle Farm Group wants to remove 56 acres of farmland at the site of a former tree nursery at the corner of 203rd Street and Golden Ears Way, with the intent of building a business park.

Davison Farms has also applied to have 44 acres of its land excluded on 128th Avenue at 220th Street.

Golden Eagle, part of the Aquilini Investment Group, held a public information open house in February and is now suggesting a food co-packing operation be a priority tenant in the proposed business park.

In exchange for removing 56 acres from the ALR, Golden Eagle is proposing to add 56 acres of land it that already owns in Pitt Meadows, at the north end of Neaves Road, into the Agricultural Land Reserve.

