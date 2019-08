B.C.'s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept. (Black Press file photo)

The province is rolling out a new immunization registry to require parents and guardians to submit a child’s vaccination records if they attend public school.

Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

