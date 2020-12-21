Wearing a mask about public safety
There is a minority of people that have legitimate health problems, unable to wear a mask, that is totally acceptable.
Some say masks don’t help anyway. In operating rooms surgeons and staff all wear a mask. They wear it to prevent wound infections. So, would you be comfortable to have surgery and no one wears a mask?
You will say, oh, but that is different; FALSE.
Some say that it is bad for your health to wear a mask constantly. FALSE.
I wore a mask for eight hours a day, five days a week, for nearly 13 years, also in places in Africa where no air conditioning was available.
I am now old and in better health than a lot of people my age.
You say, but I can have a choice. No; you do not have the right to cause harm to other people.
Your mouth has more germs than any other place in your body, SO WEAR MASK!
Henny Dohmeier
Duncan