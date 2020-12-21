Some say that it is bad for your health to wear a mask constantly. FALSE.

Wearing a mask about public safety

There is a minority of people that have legitimate health problems, unable to wear a mask, that is totally acceptable.

Some say masks don’t help anyway. In operating rooms surgeons and staff all wear a mask. They wear it to prevent wound infections. So, would you be comfortable to have surgery and no one wears a mask?

You will say, oh, but that is different; FALSE.

Some say that it is bad for your health to wear a mask constantly. FALSE.

I wore a mask for eight hours a day, five days a week, for nearly 13 years, also in places in Africa where no air conditioning was available.

I am now old and in better health than a lot of people my age.

You say, but I can have a choice. No; you do not have the right to cause harm to other people.

Your mouth has more germs than any other place in your body, SO WEAR MASK!

Henny Dohmeier

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen