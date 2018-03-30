‘We thought weed was for hoeing, pot was to put plants in’

Hank Shelley

Contributor

It was a crisp fall late afternoon. The small blue Honda Civic suddenly veered right, and drove into the ditch and stopped on the logging road near Three Valley Gap.

With flashing emergency lights activated for a hunter compliance check, my partner John and I were more than surprised as we drove up. On opening the driver’s side door, the whiff of pot smoke drifted out. Both young men stoned on cannabis. Vernon conservation officers had requested our help in enforcing the hunting regulations, but this situation was not good. Like so many bush-wise guys and gals, who spend countless hours hunting/fishing/hiking, it’s common knowledge now of being aware of grow operations, booby traps, trail cameras and human enforcers that guard the small to large crops.

The aftermath is dumped plastic pots, miles of black plastic hose and chemicals left in the bush. In my work, I lead RCMP members to a number of grow ops, who have slashed down and packed out armfuls of mature plants. Much of this has come to an end, and driving by large buildings in rural communities, the whiff of pot plants growing under intense heat lamps is licensed by companies/corporations, classed as medical cannabis operations.

Millions are being spent to upgrade warehouses, etcetera to facilitate big dollar returns. Of the hundreds of applications received by the feds for approval it seems about 268 have been approved in B.C. However, B.C. has the highest number of folks smoking pot of any province.

In my work-a-day world of firewood sales, yard works, spring pruning and fencing, it’s not uncommon to have people sitting around enjoying a joint or two come five o’clock, or having a puff or two at coffee break, outside the mill.

When the new laws regarding cannabis come in to effect, folks will be able to grow four cannabis plants per household. (This may affect their insurance coverage). Legal age to purchase cannabis will be 19 and over. Purchase can be made in shops – government-run outlets. The ramifications of this whole situation, and even the growing, cloning and cross-pollinating for bud/types of cannabis are usually found on the Internet.

For the casual user of cannabis, (or smoking a joint) it can have a relaxing feeling. For many folks with medical situations it helps to ease pain. On the flipside, the general recreational use of cannabis will take away the millions in profits that triads and gangs acquire through violence, shootings, in the underworld. Those that require cannabis for health reasons will know they will receive inspected high quality product through a licensed facility, over the counter. One major concern, however, is persons smoking a joint, then getting behind the wheel, or a combination of booze and pot. Last week, in their travel magazine, the BCAA sent out special notification on the implications and serious concern it has on the motoring public. For those who have major concerns regarding this subject, try and obtain a copy or go on line to: bcaa.com/cannabis.

In 2012 alone, there were 75 deaths, and 4,407 injuries caused by cannabis-impaired drivers. For the medically licensed growers, spending millions on revamping facilities for big production, I’m quite sure a flooded market of bud, means many will go broke. For those buying pot over the counter for recreational use, will it mean more public concern and more work for the police who are up to their eyeballs on this issue already? Growing up on a farm in the mid ’50s we thought weed was for hoeing, pot was to put plants in. It was a wonderful era.

We generated our own fun even at country dances, and Dad always said, the time to get into pigs is when the price is lowest!