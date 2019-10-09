those that came before us have splashed oil paint all over the room

We shouldn’t have to clean up the mess you made

Re: Climate strikers “need to live in reality”

When I was a child (way back in the early ’80s), my parents would remind me, every time I brought out a toy, to clean up after myself.

“Other people will use the room after you’ve left,” they’d say, “so put your toys away when you’re done with them.”

Well, Mr. Walker, millennials such as I are now the “other people” that want to use the space, and those that came before us have splashed oil paint all over the room and trampled junk-food into the carpet.

That is reality. It’s our reality. We must live in what you leave behind, and frankly, we shouldn’t have to clean up the mess you made.

Graham Fielding

Duncan