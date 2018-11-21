I urge everyone concerned about the tragic case of "Teddy" to write to the minister

We need more focus on animal cruelty

I read Robert Barron’s Nov. 2 front page article with interest and considerable disappointment — not with Robert’s article as I was impressed with the information it contained and with the fact that the Citizen felt it was deserving to be on the front page, but with the passing of Bill C84, without dealing with all aspects of animal cruelty in Canada.

This is not to say that animal fighting and bestiality aren’t worthy aspects of the law, however, Federal Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould missed an overdue opportunity with Bill C84 to strengthen laws in relation to all aspects of animal cruelty in Canada.

We need more articles such as this one to keep the public informed and to put pressure on the minister to further revamp this legislation. I urge everyone concerned about the tragic case of “Teddy” to write to the minister and express their concern and the need for stronger animal cruelty laws in Canada. Thank you, Citizen and thank you Robert Barron for treating this topic with the respect it deserves.

Lynda Nesbitt

North Cowichan