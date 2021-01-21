We need more facts about benefits of solar panels

City needs to advise taxpayers of facts and numbers for solar panels.

City needs to advise taxpayers of facts and numbers for solar panels. Converting the sun’s energy into reliable power is a problem. No or little sun means no or little power, every night and many consecutive days in B.C. Grid power fills solar shortfall, every day, further backed by gasoline/diesel emergency generators. Solar panels are extraneous to power demand, only extra cost. Carbon reduction is the only reason for solar in B.C.; what is the reduction, and the cost?

B.C. power from carbon sources is four per cent, under 500MW. What is the carbon emissions and what can replace these? BC Hydro could advise with a full and public review. Campbell River natural gas power plant, 275MW is due for contract renewal, ideal for study, made public in detail.

Include capacity factor, CF, solar 20 per cent, wind 30 per cent, Hydro dams 90 per cent, coal, natural gas 85 per cent, nuclear 90 per cemt. Then life of each, hydro dams 100 years, nuclear 80, coal, natural gas 60, solar 30 years and wind 20. Compare costs, electricity rate and CO2 from each relative to hydro, B.C.’s least expensive, longest life power source.

Better we all know facts, better decisions.

Robert A. Conibear

Duncan

