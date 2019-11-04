We must end the private bankers’ monopoly

The Honorable Paul Hellyer, who was the National Defense minister of Canada in the ’60s, says the current “state of crisis” in the world has been “engineered by an unelected, unaccountable cabal of rich, ruthless and power-hungry people who have been deliberately keeping the majority of decent hard working taxpayers totally in the dark.” Before we can solve this world crisis, he says we must first “end the private bankers’ monopoly to print money.”

Indeed, few people realize that over the past few hundred years, big banking families have usurped the right of governments around the world to print their own currency. “Fractional reserve lending” and other fraudulent practices developed in the 17th century have allowed these generational sociopaths to accumulate great wealth and control with their system of economic slavery. Privately owned central banks now dominate the political systems of nearly every nation on Earth.

For example, the US Federal Reserve, which is neither federal nor a reserve, became the invisible unelected government when the U.S. constitution was suspended with the passing of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. In Canada, Pierre Trudeau gave away the Bank of Canada’s right to coin currency to private bankers in the ’70s, causing our national debt to skyrocket. Hellyer says there will never be peace and justice on Earth as long as central banks are privately owned.

As for the changing climate, he says we need full disclosure on how much the weather patterns have been altered due to “government tinkering” with the use of stratospheric aerosol injection (chemtrails) and the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). Furthermore he claims that there are secret patents on “exotic energy technology” which must be released and made available to the world. “This suppressed technology could make it possible to convert from an oil economy to a clean economy in seven years.”

But the big bankers could care less about the environment or our children’s future. Just like the Federal Reserve’s motto “Order out of chaos” which can be seen on the back of the U.S. dollar bill, they have deliberately manufactured a climate crisis and offer their communist New World Order as the solution.

The above information is NOT a conspiracy theory and Paul Hellyer is NOT a tin foil hatter. He is an engineer, politician, writer and commentator who has had a long and varied career. He was the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons in 1949 and now at age 96 holds the title of the longest serving current member of the Privy Council of Canada.

David Work

Lake Cowichan