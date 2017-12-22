We just choose a dictator group

Just watched several news programs discussing ethics in government

Just watched several news programs discussing ethics in government, in particular the prime minister JT’s (Justin Trudeau’s) trip to visit the Aga Khan and they suggested it was an affront on democracy.

Well in the first place you need a democracy for that to take place. Until you have secret voting in elected houses the democracy you have stopped when you dropped your ballot in the box. From that point on a party whip tells the member you voted for how to vote, so it is an elected dictatorship. The most you have achieved is to pick a dictator group.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan

