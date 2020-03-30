They are the front-line of care for the sick

We have wonderful health care workers

We have the best medical system, and the most wonderful nurses.

They are the front-line of care for the sick; they are dedicated, diligent, and utterly delightful people. I’m on dialysis twice a week and can truly testify to how amazing they are.

I’m also very impressed by Dr. Bonnie Henry, her calm authority in handling an overwhelming job. She’s so good at communicating what needs to be done without causing panic.

We are fortunate in the care we are being given.

Joanna M. Weston

Shawnigan Lake

