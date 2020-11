Getting rid of the stigma, the crime and especially the drug dealers.

We have nothing to lose trying something new

Re: “Time to try something new to solve drug problem”, (Citizen, Nov. 12)

Finally. What a great idea to solve the drug problem; we have nothing to lose. Free drugs. So much to gain by getting rid of the stigma, the crime and especially the drug dealers. Thanks Cynthia Montgomery.

Sharon Gall

Mill Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen